Kinawley Ladies show no signs of slowing down

LADIES SENIOR LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Tempo 0-2 Kinawley 7-16

FRESH from a Gold Final triumph, with their county contingent back on board, the Kinawley Ladies produced an awesome demonstration of their capabilities, laying down an indelible marker for the rest of the internal club year in the process.

Advertisement

The fact that their hefty scoring tally was almost evenly spread between the two halves reflected the sustained intensity which they brought to their play in this woefully one sided contest.

A second half goal hat trick by Lisa Maguire was the highlight of the winner’s prolific scoring which began with a fourth minute Joanne Doonan goal followed by Aine McGovern and Keelan Murphy points.

Tempo did create chances but wasteful finishing kept them scoreless before Niamh McManus won a kickout to net a second Kinawley goal in the 15th minute.

Kinawley continued to dominate the home kickout, pinning Tempo in their own half with a string of points following.

McGovern, Gemma McCaffrey (2, 1f), Mc Manus, Lisa Maguire (2) and Catherine Garry were all on target.

The stroke of half time then saw McCaffrey get on the end of a Roisin O’Reilly delivery and finish to the net to establish a 3-9 to 0-0 lead.

Sub Aoife Murphy pointed soon after the restart, which was quickly followed by another McGovern point.

Advertisement

Tempo’s first score of the game arrived in the 36th minute when Eva Finlay-McGovern pointed.

She scored again two minutes later but that was to be as good as it got for the Maguires girls as they continued to struggle on their own kickouts.

Further Kinawley points flowed from Keelan Murphy, Lisa Maguire,and McCaffrey, Maguire then striking for a quickfire goals brace and rounding off her hat-trick with McManus also netting again.

Despite the heavy defeat, Nicola and Shannan McQuade worked tirelessly in defence and had some fantastic turnovers, with Niamh Dolan also to the forefront.

For the visitors, Kieva Gilleece, Kate and Courteney Murphy were solid in defence with McGovern and O’Reilly dominant at midfield, the Maguire sisters, Keelan Murphy and McManus likewise up front.

Derrygonnelly 5-12 Belcoo 2-11

WITH Eimear Smyth leading the way in scoring 2-8 (7f), Derrygonnelly prevailed in a cracking game, laced with high quality play, excellent scores, great goals and flowing moves.

A veritable Canon Maguire Park scoring feast began with Smyth pointing on the loop after just 38 seconds.

After Ella McGovern (free) and Sinead Barrett had opened Belcoo’s account with points apiece, another Smyth point was followed by a double home goals blast.

Aoibhinn Jones and Smyth then netted in turn to make it 2-2 to 0-3 by the midway stage, McGovern having pointed again for Belcoo with a free.

Derrygonnelly continued to edge the scoring, Smyth (2f), and Lynn Carroll notching points with Scarlett O’Connor clipping the cross bar and Barrett responding for Belcoo

The run up to half time then saw a dramatic goals trade.

Bronagh Smyth scored a goal with a classy dink over the goalkeeper, O’Connor firing to the roof to the net after a superb move involving no less than eight Belcoo players. Harps were ahead 3-6 to 1-5 at half time.

The third quarter saw a slump in scoring with just a double points trade ensuing.

Barrett from distance and a McGovern pointed free were answered by a brace of Smyth frees, leaving it 3-8 to 1-7 after 45 minutes.

The Scoring rate then began to increasingly accelerate with another double points trade followed by a late goals rush.

McGovern slotted a free before Bronagh Smyth curled over a lovely 52nd minute score from the left wing, Donna Feeley and Sarah Jane Jones also pointing in turn.

Jones then struck for Derrygonnelly’s fourth goal, taking an unselfish Eimear Smyth pass to net at the end of a slick 56th minute move.

Smyth added a point from a free but Belcoo were far from finished.

Eimear Higgins just beat goalkeeper Louise Dundas to a through ball to flick to the net with a minute of normal time left.

Feely then shot over the bar from a rebound after Elaine Maguire’s goal effort had crashed against the crossbar.

After an added time points trade between Smyth (f) and Maguire, a hugely entertaining contest fittingly ended with the irrepressible Smyth weaving her way through for a well taken goal.