Kinawley ladies set up ‘Gold’ date with Derrygonnelly

LADIES CPL GOLD SEMI-FINALS

Kinawley 1-12 Lisnaskea 2-3

DESPITE having to field a seriously understrength selection, Lisnaskea certainly made the title holders work very hard to secure qualification for the Ladies Gold Final.

Advertisement

In an entertaining game, a notable feature was the outstanding work rate and blocking by both defences.

On the carpet like Patrick McManus Park sward, the visitors got off to a promising start with a fifth minute Caroline Kerins goal.

But the home side were quick to respond with a similar Danielle Maguire strike to set up an absorbing opening half.

Both sides were finding scores hard to come by and it wasn’t until the 13th minute that the vastly experienced Maguire edged Kinawley in front.

Further home points by Gemma McCaffrey (free), Aine McGovern, Kieva Gilleece and Caoimhe Hamilton then widened the gap.

However with some wayward finishing at either end, it was Lisnaskea who struck decisively in the 22nd minute to thrust themselves right back into the game.

That came via a field length move, started by goalkeeper Aine Murphy and carried on by Jessica Connolly, sending Sharon Murphy through to net.

Advertisement

A 27th minute pointed Kerins free to close the first half scoring left just a point in it at half time, Kinawley ahead 1-5 to 2-1.

Restart scores were also slow to materialise, until the 37th minute when keeper Murphy did well to deflect a Roisin O’Reilly shot over the bar in a one to one situation.

Five minutes then elapsed before McCaffrey hit a quickfire brace, one from a free.

The Kinawley attacking ace was soon one to one on Murphy who this time blocked the shot, then laid off to Eve O’Donnell who soloed the length of the pitch to put Sharon Murphy through for a point.

The resultant kickout saw a Kerins penalty claim turned down, Kinawley again coming strong.

Scores from Hamilton, McGovern and Lauren Murphy helped to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Lisnaskea responded with a 25th minute Kerins free but McCaffrey had the final say when she pointed in added time.

For Kinawley, who will certainly be concerned about their 12 wides tally, Sophie Garry, Kate Murphy and Kieva Gilleece in defence and midfielder Aine McGovern along with Danielle Maguire and McCaffrey up front, were especially prominent.

Likewise for the visitors, Chloe McElhinney, Eva O’Donnell and Kayla Pennell in defence with Kerri Pennell and Caroline Kerins further upfield.

Derrygonnelly 3-11 Belcoo 3-5

HAVING trailed by two at the break, Derrygonnelly finished fully deserving winners of an exciting contest after a dominant second half in which a third quarter blitz thrust them into a five points lead.

A battling Belcoo rallied towards the end but crucially missed a penalty on 55 minutes to leave Derrygonnelly comfortably ahead by the finish.

The game began with a veritable goals rush, after a quick Tara McAloon point on the run had opened the home scoring.

Shauna Elliott then struck for a second minute Harps goal, netting from the rebound after an Emma Burns effort from distance had hit an upright.

Within a minute, Scarlett O’Connor cancelled for Belcoo, taking a great Michelle Cullen delivery to finish first time over the shoulder into the far top corner of the net.

O’Connor swiftly added a point before Belcoo struck for a second goal on six minutes.

Eimear Higgins netted after Cara Gray had won a kickout and found O’Connor who recycled to Higgins.

A scoring lull then ensued until Higgins pointed in the 17th minute only for Derrygonnelly to swiftly hit back with a Becky Wallace goal after a powerful Burns run

A Burns point was followed by traded frees between Ella McGovern and Burns.

Burns and Wallace added scores apiece before Belcoo rounded off the half with a third goal when a McGovern free dipped into the net for a 3-3 to 2-4 interval lead.

It was then Derrygonnelly’s turn to start with an early goal, Imogen Knight netting from a 34th minute angled drive and she speedily slotted over a point for good measure.

The home surge continued with a quickfire McAloon brace and a Wallace single to make it 3-8 to 3-3 by the three quarter stage.

The lead was increased by a Burns free but McGovern cancelled that oiut in the 50th minute with Belcoo’s first score of the half.

With five to go Belcoo got their penalty lifeline only for Elaine Maguire to see her spot kick well saved by goalkeeper Louise Dundas.

Higgins did pull one back for the O’Rahilly’s but Harps had the final say, Burns and McAloon landing late points to see them safely home.

For the winners, outside of their scorers, there were strong showings from Andrea Gordon and Naomi Jones with Belcoo best served on the day by Crona Higgins, O’Connor and Eimear Higgins.