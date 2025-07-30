+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Kinawley edge Ederney in tight relegation battle
Kinawley's Ruairi Corrigan fends off the challenge of Lughaidh Donnelly.

Kinawley edge Ederney in tight relegation battle

Posted: 1:00 pm July 30, 2025

WESTVILLE HOTEL SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 1

Kinawley 2-19 Ederney 3-13

SUPERIOR point scoring from Kinawley saw them over the line against Ederney, giving them a vital victory as they seek to avoid relegation to Division Two.

Kinawley started the stronger, with Dylan Boyle and Tomás Corrigan kicking early points. Ederney pulled a point back, but Dylan Boyle and Eoin Drumm stretched the home side’s advantage even further.

Ederney scored a point from a Paul McCusker effort, but a Tomás Corrigan score was followed by a fine goal from Tom Keenan, allowing Kinawley to stretch their lead.

Three more Ederney points, all from McCusker free kicks, closed the gap and sent the teams into half-time with the score at 1-9 to 0-6.

Kinawley’s consistency in point scoring gave them the edge in a second half as Ederney scored three goals.

Tomás Corrigan added to his first half tally with two more points, with Caolan Brennan also grabbing a brace.

Ederney kicked off the half in fine style with two goals in the opening five minutes, finished adeptly by Conor McGee and Shay Deazley

The home side kept their composure with fine points from Tiarnan McKenna, Liam Owens, and Ruairí Corrigan to keep the scoreboard in their favour.

The decisive strike came from the boot of Dylan Boyle, taking the ball on the turn and finding the net to give the Brian Boru’s a lead they never let go of.

A third Ederney goal from their star man, Paul McCusker, along with a two-pointer from Seán Cassidy, closed the gap, but it was too late for the visitors.

The final whistle blew to cheers from the sidelines, as Kinawley finally found themselves on the right side of the result.

After their first win in the league, Kinawley sit on three points with three games remaining.

They visit Belleek this Friday to face Erne Gaels, knowing they must take something from the game to keep their survival hopes alive.

Ederney, also on three points, host Belcoo O’Rahilly’s on Friday, hoping to claim two valuable points against a winless side that already looks destined for relegation.

 

