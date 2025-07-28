+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Killer whale’ spotted on Donegal Bay

‘Killer whale’ spotted on Donegal Bay

Posted: 3:10 pm July 28, 2025

LOCAL surfers said they were treated to an “absolutely incredible sight” and a major shock when a killer whale was spotted swimming in Donegal Bay where a cross-border surfing school operates.
Rossnowlagh Surf School recently shared footage of a male orca, the largest member of the oceanic dolphin family and a well-known killer whale, was spotted swimming through the waters.
“What an absolutely incredible sight,” shared the Rossnowlagh Surf School in a Facebook post.
“Orcas are incredibly intelligent and powerful yet gentle and curious creatures, named the killer whale by some, as they are ‘The Apex Predator’ when it comes to the ocean.
“You will be glad to hear there are no recorded deaths to humans caused by the orcas’, outside when they have been held in captivity,” added the Facebook post.

Related posts:

Carrybridge RNLI: Saving lives and breaking barriers Fermanagh man elected Lord Mayor of Dublin Fermanagh schools embrace STEM programmes

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:10 pm July 28, 2025
Top
Advertisement