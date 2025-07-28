‘Killer whale’ spotted on Donegal Bay

LOCAL surfers said they were treated to an “absolutely incredible sight” and a major shock when a killer whale was spotted swimming in Donegal Bay where a cross-border surfing school operates.

Rossnowlagh Surf School recently shared footage of a male orca, the largest member of the oceanic dolphin family and a well-known killer whale, was spotted swimming through the waters.

“What an absolutely incredible sight,” shared the Rossnowlagh Surf School in a Facebook post.

“Orcas are incredibly intelligent and powerful yet gentle and curious creatures, named the killer whale by some, as they are ‘The Apex Predator’ when it comes to the ocean.

“You will be glad to hear there are no recorded deaths to humans caused by the orcas’, outside when they have been held in captivity,” added the Facebook post.