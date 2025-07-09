Kesh gears up for vibrant Twelfth celebrations

KESH is preparing to host the annual Twelfth of July parade this weekend, drawing crowds of participants and spectators from across the wider area.

Delays are expected in Kesh from 10am on Saturday as participants and supporters assemble at a commercial yard on Drumwhinney Road.

At approximately 12.30pm the parade will leave the assembly point and proceed along Drumwhinney Road, Main Street, Station Road, Letterboy Road and into the Playing Fields on Letterboy Road.

At around 3pm, the bands will form up again and proceed along Letterboy Road, Station Road, Main Street, Rosscolban Avenue, Mantlin Road, Drumwhinney Road and finishing at Drumwhinney Road for dispersal at 5pm.

Every year, the Fermanagh festivities support various local charities or causes, who benefit from the fundraising efforts surrounding the events.

This year, the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society has been chosen as the designated charity, marking a significant opportunity to raise awareness and support for those affected by MS within the community.

“With the Twelfth of July in Fermanagh all the border counties come, we have Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim and Donegal, the bands and lodges from them and all of Fermanagh as well,” County Master Mervyn Byres previously told the ‘Herald.

Mervyn highlighted how much of a family celebration this year will be.

“It is a great family get together, its people who you might not have seen from one year to another and its a great family atmosphere, a very enjoyable day and that’s why I bring in the likes of the cartoon characters, bouncy castles and face painting for the children.”

Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays.

Police also advised Street Traders wishing to do so along the route that they must have a valid Street Traders License issued by the local council and are asked to ensure that stalls do not encroach onto the road.