Keeper McCaffrey strikes late for ‘Skea

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Tempo 1-11 Lisnaskea 1-15

GOALKEEPER Ethan McCaffrey kicked a brace of late two-point frees to secure a big win for Lisnaskea away to Tempo on Friday night as they target a long-awaited return to Division One.

Played at St Patrick’s Park, both sides could have claimed the victory, with the home side disappointed to have lost after they looked to be in a commanding position for a lot of the game.

Former inter-county star Aidan Breen put in a starring performance for Tempo over the course of the 60 minutes, with the Maguires opening up a 1-07 to 0-09 advantage at the half-time break.

Lisnaskea made a strong start to the encounter with Callum McInnes opening the scoring for the Emmetts, who have drafted in Fermanagh Ladies manager CJ McGourty as their team coach.

Justin McDade added two quick-fire points, with McCaffrey kicking a free to put them four up.

Tempo were slow to settle but they eventually found their rhythm with midfielder Breen and Ryan Bogue scoring two points each to level the game with ten minutes played.

Lisnaskea took control around the middle in the second quarter with the Keenan brothers, Aidan (3) and Sean (2), kicking five points between them to put their side in a commanding position.

Niall McElroy and Breen replied with points for Tempo, before the latter struck for a goal to give the home side a one-point advantage at the half-time interval.

After the restart, both sides were guilty of squandering a number of good scoring opportunities.

Tempo managed to kick four scores, two from Breen and two well-pointed frees from Niall Fee, while Justin McDade landed the four points that the Emmetts’ managed to muster up.

With eight minutes remaining, the game was swung in Lisnaskea’s favour when the reliable Sean Keenan capitalised on a mistake in the Tempo defence, hitting the net to level the game.

The Maguires’ struggled to get out of their own half in the latter stages with Lisnaskea putting a high press on their opponents, who coughed up two late frees at St Mary’s Park.

Lisnaskea goalkeeper McCaffrey held his nerve and coolly kicked over two two-point scores to seal a deserved four-point victory for the Emmetts, as they picked up their second league victory.

On Friday night, Tempo are away to Newtownbutler, while Lisnaskea head to Aghadrumsee.