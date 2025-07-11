Jetaime’s legacy lives on in young Brendon

ON SUNDAY, as 11-year-old Brendon Sampson made his debut in Croke Park, he carried a photograph of his late mother Jetaime in his sock.

Brendan was selected from thousands across the country to take part in a Cumann na mBunscol exhibition game at half-time of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary at the weekend.

The underage player for St Patrick’s Donagh and Knocks Grattans GAA club was selected to represent the county during the Kilkenny v Tipperary game, with Brendon representing ‘Tipp’.

Just over two months ago, the Fermanagh community was left devastated when the much-loved Jetaime Sampson, formerly of Trasna Way in Lisnaskea, passed away suddenly.

Ms Sampson, a daughter of Carol and step-daughter of Seán Lynch, was a popular member of the community, who dedicated her career in the healthcare setting to helping others in the county.

There were mixed emotions for her family on Sunday, as Brendon made his debut in Dublin.

“Brendon [Sampson] had won the right to go to Croke Park before his mother [Jetaime] passed away. She was very proud of him and said he was becoming famous,” Mr Lynch explained.

“It was with sadness and a sense of pride that we were in Croke Park and he played on Sunday with a photograph of his mother in his sock, which I found after we came back home.

“I think he enjoyed himself, but I think he felt that sense of loss too,” he added.

Brendon moved to Lisnaskea from South Africa when he was three. Now 11, he’s deep-rooted in the local community and a talented GAA player for a number of clubs throughout the county.

The Bunsoil An Traonaigh pupil has made his mark in the Fermanagh community.

“Brendon’s well known in the sporting scene. I think that’s what keeps him going,” said Mr Lynch.

“He has a great outgoing personality and he is very sociable child. He came here on his third birthday and he took up everything to do with Irish culture and he’s an Irish speaker now.”

While the family and community continue to mourn the passing of Ms Sampson, her memory and legacy lives on in her son, Brendon, with the county rallying in support of the talented young sportsman.

“Jetaime had a great personality and anybody that ever met her knew she had that bubbly personality. We’re still devastated as a family,” Mr Lynch added.

“Brendon was born in South Africa and the way that he is able to play these skills is incredible.

“He played in front of 61,000 people in Croke Park on Sunday and I asked him what he thought and he told me that he looked up and saw people everywhere.”