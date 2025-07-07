Irvinestown prove too strong for visiting Enniskillen

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division 1

Irvinestown 2-14 Enniskillen Gaels 1-11

IRVINESTOWN claimed another convincing Division One win as they outplayed Enniskillen Gaels on Friday night at St Molaise Park.

Though Ethan Beresford scored a first-half goal for the Gaels, two goals after the break for Irvinestown, from Ben McCann and Odhran McGovern, along with more composed play in possession, gave the hosts the edge for most of the game.

Gaels manager Simon Bradley will be hoping more players become available ahead of their clash with county champions Erne Gaels this Friday, while Shane McDermott’s Irvinestown will travel to Belnaleck looking to make it three wins from three in the league.

The home side got out of the blocks strongly, earning an early 0-03 to 0-01 lead, including a free from Mattie McDermott.

Enniskillen then scored a somewhat contentious goal, with the ball looking to be out over the sideline. Play went on, and two passes later it fell to Ethan Beresford who took full advantage for the three-point score.

Irvinestown hit back over the next few minutes, clocking up four points, with the ever-reliable McDermott adding two more to his free tally.

Enniskillen were second best in the first half but edged back into the game in the closing stages, with Brandon Horan scoring two points and Luke McAnespy landing a pearl of a score to leave the match level at the break.

Despite scoring the first point of the second half, Enniskillen were on the wrong end of some bad luck when a mishit Irvinestown ’45 bounced off their goalkeeper, allowing Ben McCann to sweep in, soccer-style, for the goal.

Enniskillen hit a purple patch, with points from Horan, McAnespy, and Richie O’Callaghan bringing the game back to two points.

Irvinestown grabbed their second goal after intercepting a Gaels attack, working the ball to Odhran McGovern, who smashed it into the net.

From there, Irvinestown closed the game out well to earn the two points.