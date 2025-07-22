Irvinestown kill off Kinawley in the first half

WESTVILLE HOTEL SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 1

Irvinestown 3-20 Kinawley 1-6

THREE first-half goals helped Irvinestown ease to victory over a heavily depleted Kinawley side on Friday night at St. Molaise Park.

Kinawley, with their squad decimated by injuries and overseas absences, never really got going, and Irvinestown took full advantage with another clinical scoring display.

The hosts put their foot down immediately with early scores from Jack and Josh Largo-Ennis, while Tiarnan McKenna replied for Kinawley.

Barry Goodwin then got on the scoresheet with a well-taken point, before Shaun Doherty pulled one back for the visitors.

As the half drew into its second quarter, Irvinestown found another gear and, within fifteen minutes, put the game to bed with three goals.

Firstly, Jack Largo-Ennis played a ball over the top of the Kinawley defence, and Barry Goodwin was there to catch it and slot it into the top corner.

Goodwin then turned provider as he took the ball on the turn and passed to Mattie McDermott, who slotted it into the bottom corner.

The third goal came from another over-the-top ball, which Goodwin collected. His shot was saved, but the ball stayed on the line for McDermott to grab an easy tap-in.

A stunned Kinawley managed to grab a goal through Tom Keenan, but points from Josh Largo-Ennis, Oisín Ward, and Caolán Ward killed the game off by half-time, with the scores at 3-12 to 1-05.

Given the lead accrued by half-time, Irvinestown were in the enviable position of being able to manage the game in the second half.

The home team dominated possession, leaving Kinawley chasing shadows.

The irrepressible Barry Goodwin shot over three points in the half, while the ever-clinical Josh Largo-Ennis added to his tally with a fine strike from play.

Kinawley managed just a solitary point in the second half, and with five defeats from five in the league, Friday’s game with fellow strugglers Ederney is a must-win if they are to avoid relegation to Division Two next year.

Irvinestown, however, go into their clash with county champions Erne Gaels knowing that if they maintain their current scoring consistency in the league, they have a great chance to secure vital points to keep their challenge for a divisional final alive.

With the Gaels looking to bounce back from a loss to Belnaleck, it promises to be a blockbuster clash.