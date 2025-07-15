Inter-county team success for Castle Hume Ladies

The ladies of Castle Hume Golf Club have enjoyed success in a number of interclub competitions during July on the golf course.

They successfully overcame Ballyliffin in the Mary McKenna Trophy and are now busy preparing to meet Balmoral in the next round. Having progressed through to another round of the AIG Ulster Trophy, they will play Tandragee in their endeavour to represent Ulster in the final.

The Lakeland Open competition was played on Castle Hume and Enniskillen courses respectively. This was well supported by both male and female members of both clubs. Again the Castle Hume ladies featured highly on the winning podium, Lady Captain Leenanne Whaley took overall 2nd prize and Doreen Frazer won overall 3rd prize. Florence Dundas was second in the Individual Ladies section on Saturday.

The Summer Series, which is kindly sponsored by Fletcher Golf takes place over one week during June, July and August. The July winner was Carmel Stephenson (35pts). The weekly competition for the ladies is the Nellie Garrett Foursomes. The winning pair will represent the Club in Knock on 18th August.