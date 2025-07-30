+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Images of another day of heartbreak in Maguiresbridge

Images of another day of heartbreak in Maguiresbridge

Posted: 4:29 pm July 30, 2025

HUNDREDS of mourners turned out in Maguiresbridge today for a Service of Removal for Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge.

Local residents and workers lined the route to the Fermanagh village as the coffins of the beloved family made their way from Enniskillen to the service at St Mary’s Church.

Forty-five-year-old Vanessa, 14-year-old James and 13-year-old Sara were shot and killed in their Drummeer Road home on July 23.

After today’s service, their remains were taken to Vanessa’s native Co Clare, where they will be laid to rest at Templemaley Cemetery in the village of Baresfield on Saturday.

Photos by Alan Lewis, Photopress.

Posted: 4:29 pm July 30, 2025
