Huge crowd turns out for Enniskillen health meeting

HUNDREDS of concerned locals packed into Fermanagh House last night for a public meeting on the future of emergency general surgery (EGS) at the South West Acute Hospital.

Organised by campaigners Save Our Acute Services (SOAS), the meeting was organised in advance of a public consultation event being held by the Western Trust at the Killyhevlin Hotel on Tuesday evening. The Trust opened the consultation last week, which is centred on its proposal to permanently remove the EGS service from the Enniskillen hospital.

With three rooms filled to capacity, it was standing room only for the meeting, which was addressed by members of SOAS, members of the local public, business people, and elected representatives for the area. With some sharing their or their loved ones experiences of travelling to Altnagelvin for emergency surgical treat, many other raised the fears and concerns about the Trust’s plan, while others voiced their anger at the fact the Trust had only planned the one public consultation event for Fermanagh.

Advertisement

That event, which is by reserved ticket only, booked out in less than two days, showing a high level of pubic demand. With many across Fermanagh planning on showing their opposition to the proposal by demonstrating outside the event at the Killyhevlin on Tuesday, the meeting was told the Trust was now planning on scheduling another event in the county to cater to this demand.