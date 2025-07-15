High five for Teemore as Belcoo’s struggles continue

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Belcoo 0-8 Teemore 5-28

TEEMORE made it two wins on the bounce with a devastating performance against a Belcoo side that are facing a clear path to relegation even after only three rounds.

This game was practically over long before the half-time whistle as Teemore hit goals in the 3rd, 14th and 23rd minutes to move well clear.

The Shamrocks went in leading at the break 3-14 to 0-5 while the second half followed a similar pattern with the visitors showing no signs of letting up on the home team.

The opening goal of the game was also the opening score as Colm McNally showed his class with a neat finish to the back of the net before further scores from the away side via McNally and Ronan McCaffrey inside five minutes.

Belcoo’s Eoin Corrigan hit a superb two pointer but it was Teemore who again took over the scoring as Ruairi Maguire, Eoin McManus, Niall Clarke and Oisin Murphy all pointed inside a five minute spell.

Sean McNally stuck away his side’s second goal after good work by Ronan McCaffrey and the points kept flowing as Sean McNally, Damien Lee and Sean McNally each registered to move the game well out of reach of Belcoo by only the 19th minute, 2-9 to 0-2.

Ronan McCaffrey showed his power to hit a two pointer, while just a minute later Oisin Murphy smashed the ball confidently to the back of the net to leave a huge 18 points between the teams.

Kieran Leonard and Oisin Murphy exchanged scores before two Michael Burns frees gave Belcoo respite at the back.

Ronan McCaffrey and Damien Lee slotted over late first half points for Teemore who put in a perfect first half performance to give them a commanding interval lead, 3-14 to 0-5.

The impressive Eoin McManus hit a two pointer on the restart before further scores arrived from Ruairi Maguire, Eoin McManus (45’) and a Ronan McCaffrey two point free.

Belcoo’s Eoin Corrigan put over a two pointer for the home team on 34 minutes but once again Teemore responded with a fourth goal as Eoin McManus played in Conan Donohoe who finished from close in.

Aaron Dolan and Oisin Murphy exchanged scores, before Teemore ran up the scoreboard in the remaining 13 minutes.

Sean McNally, Aaron Lee and Eoin McManus added points before a Ronan McCaffrey delicately lobbed goal. Liam MacEnri recorded further scores in the 53rd and 55th minutes while Aaron Lee hit his second of the game on 56 minutes.

With just a minute remaining Eoin McManus was on target with his side’s last score of the game with a staggering 35 points separating the teams at the end up.

Referee – Michael Keown (Devenish)