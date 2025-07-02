Harps too strong for lacklustre Kinawley

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div One

Kinawley 0-7 Derrygonnelly 1-16

STRONG starts to the first and second half was key for Derrygonnelly as they got their Division One league campaign off to a winning start on Friday night over a lacklustre and wasteful Kinawley.

Played at Patrick McManus Park, Sean Flanagan’s side stormed out of the blocks with Connor McGovern converting a free and Leigh Jones pointing to give the visitors an early advantage.

Connor McGovern, Gareth McGovern and Rory-Joe Duffy then added further scores to extend the lead.

With 13 minutes played, Derrygonnelly surged through the Kinawley defence and Leigh Jones fired high past keeper Shea McElroy. Referee, Barry Monaghan, disallowed the goal though, adjudging Jones had overcarried the ball.

Jones added another score for the Harps, before Dom Corrigan’s Kinawley finally got off the mark when Dylan Boyle kicked over from distance for a good point, with 24 minutes played.

Stephen Gilroy kicked over for Derrygonnelly, while Tiarnan McKenna landed a two pointer for Kinawley, with the Harps leading 0-07 to 0-3 at the half-time interval.

Kinawley made a better start to the second half when McKenna tagged on a free.

Any chance of a Boru’s comeback was put to bed with 35 minutes played when Shane McGullion capped a fleeting Harps counter attack by palming to the back of the Kinawley net.

Dominating around the middle of the park, Derrygonnelly added to their advantage with Connor McGovern chipping over, and Stephen McGullion kicking over two scores from distance.

Corrigan’s Kinawley charges rallied in the third quarter with Boyle and McKenna (free) pointing, but they needed a goal to get back into the game and they were unable to threaten keeper Jack Kelly.

The visitors showed no signs of letting up and they extended their lead. Points from Declan Cassidy, Shane McGullion, Connor McGovern (2), Conall Rasdale and Jack Kelly wrapped up a deserved victory.

On Friday night, Derrygonnelly travel to St Mary’s Park in Garrison to take on their neighbours Garrison. Kinawley, meanwhile, face a difficult trip to Bellanaleck to take on Daniel Kille’s Belnaleck side.