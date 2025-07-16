Harps take top spot after win over Erne Gaels

A SECOND half goal from Gareth McGovern helped Derrygonnelly maintain their winning ways as they took top spot in the Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One.

Played at Canon Maguire Park last night (Tuesday), Derrygonnelly and Erne Gaels, who both were sitting on eight points, went toe-to-toe in a hard-fought encounter in the rearranged fixtures.

Declan Bonner’s Belleek side were the more clinical of the teams in the first-half, taking a one-point lead at the interval, 0-09 to 0-08.

Derrygonnelly were much more clinical in the second half though, with a Gareth McGovern goal leading them to a deserved 1-15 to 0-13 win over the reigning county champions.

Elsewhere, Teemore moved up to second place in the Division One standings, following their 12-point win over a depleted Kinawley side at Patrick McManus Park.

Irvinestown also added two points to their tally with a comprehensive 5-16 to 2-17 result over Devenish. Enniskillen, meanwhile, had 21 points to spare in their victory over a struggling Belcoo.

In Division Two, Roslea and Newtownbutler are tied at the top on eight points, with both sides rolling to big wins over Coa and Maguiresbridge in last night’s fixtures.

St Patrick’s Donagh edged a close game against Lisnaskea by a point in their rearranged game. Derrylin also picked up a win, with a comfortable victory over Brookeborough.

The Fermanagh Senior Football League resumes on Friday, with teams in action in their round six fixtures.