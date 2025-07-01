Group helping Fermanagh men with their mental health

A NON-PROFIT organisation in Fermanagh said it was “fabulous” to be able to demonstrate and showcase their work to the Council as part of a celebration for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Figures released during Mental Health Awareness Week revealed that one in five adults in the North will show signs of mental illness at some point during their lives, with some needing help.

According to the data, one in eight children will experience emotional issues. The North has the highest rate of mental illness in the UK, with steps being taken to support people in need.

Advertisement

The AMH Men’s Shed in Enniskillen provides a range of activities, including health and fitness, joinery, gardening and ceramics, playing a central role in helping men’s mental wellbeing.

Cllr John McClaughry, who recently ended his tenure as chairman of the Council, visited AMH Men’s Shed in Enniskillen which provides a vital service for males in the county to keep active.

Service Manager of AMH Fermanagh, Selwyn Johnston, praised the work of the group, citing that that’s important to recognise the “power and importance of community” in helping local residents.

“It was fabulous to have Cllr McClaughry visit the service during Mental Health Awareness Week, meeting clients and seeing first-hand the training and support which is available,” he said.

“[Cllr McClaughry was] also celebrating the power and importance of community, which is vital for our mental health and wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, local mental health councillor, Raymond Farrell, feels that the “rurality” of living in Fermanagh contributes to some people feeling isolated and in need of support and help.

“Living in Fermanagh, where there is a lot of rurality, it is important to engage with others, family, community groups and sporting organisations where practically possible,” Mr Farrell said.

Advertisement

“Depression or anxiety has no respect of class, creed and I think it’s something that we have to increasingly recognise and challenge these symptoms that sometimes can trigger off depression.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition