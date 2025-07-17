Goals lead Enniskillen Gaels Ladies to Silver success

Ederney 0-11 Enniskillen 6-9

A STRONG first half performance which saw Enniskillen Gaels Ladies hit Ederney for five goals in the opening 30 minutes was key as the County town side won the Senior Ladies CPL Silver title.

The game, which was played at Shamrock Park in Teemore, was over as a contest at the half-time break with Christopher Murphy’s side opening up a 12-point lead over a young Ederney team.

A classy Enniskillen showed their clinical edge in the encounter with Kellie McAnespy, Louise Devlin, Lucy Johnston, Zara McGourty and Aoibhinn Kelly all striking goals for the Gaels charges.

Enniskillen booked their place in the Senior Ladies CPL Silver Final with a comprehensive 3-12 to 1-07 victory over Roslea Shamrocks in the semi-final a few weeks ago.

Ederney booked their spot in the decider with a comfortable 2-19 to 1-02 win over Knockninny.

Enniskillen Gaels and Ederney now turn their attention to the start of the main league campaign.

The Gaels face a difficult league opener on Sunday (July 20) when Murphy’s side make the trip to Canon Maguire Park in Newtownbutler to take on the First Fermanagh’s.

Ederney, meanwhile, are scheduled to take on Lisnaskea at Emmett Park in their league opener.