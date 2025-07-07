Goals help Harps to derby victory

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Division One

Devenish 0-12 Derrygonnelly 2-8

EARLY goals from Gareth McGovern and Gary McKenna in either half helped Derrygonnelly make it back-to-back league victories after they overcame a steely Devenish challenge on Friday night.

Played at St Mary’s Park in Garrison, Sean Flanagan’s side made an electric start when Gareth McGovern netted immediately from the throw-in, firing past Thomas Treacy, to give the Harps an early lead.

Terry O’Flanagan replied for Devenish a minute later, before Stephen Gilroy pointed for the Harps.

Both teams struggled to convert their chances in the opening quarter. Enda Lyons’ Devenish side took control around the middle with O’Flanagan and Lanty Feely converting to reduce the deficit to one.

Tempers flared in the derby clash with referee Niall Cullen showing Derrygonnelly joint-manager Paul Greene a red card following an altercation over a sideline ball midway through the half.

Jarlath Flanagan and O’Flanagan traded scores for their sides, before Rory-Joe Duffy raised a white flag for the Derrygonnelly men after he weaved his way through the Devenish defence before firing over.

Connor McGovern then converted a good free for Derrygonnelly with 28 minutes on the clock to put three between the sides, 1-04 to 0-04, at half-time.

Like how they started the first half, Derrygonnelly hit the net straight from the restart.

After a surging run from deep in his own half, the Belleek whistler adjudged that Shane McGullion had been tumbled in the square, with Gary McKenna scoring from the penalty spot for Sean Flanagan’s side.

Derrygonnelly goalkeeper Jack Kelly converted a free, with midfielder Stephen McGullion also floating over a good score from distance to extend the advantage for the visitors.

The Garrison men rallied though and the reliable Cian O’Brien kicked over two two-point frees from outside the large arc to cut the Harps lead down to four.

Barry Mulrone and McGovern traded scores, before O’Flanagan curled over a free from an acute angle to leave just three between the sides, with 54 minutes on the clock at St Mary’s Park.

Both teams then rang the changes in the closing minutes, with McGovern tagging on another free for the visitorsto reestablish their four point advantage, with three minutes left to play.

Devenish went in search of a goal but they weren’t able to break down the steely Harps defence.

With normal time played, O’Brien lofted over another two-point effort to cut the Derrygonnelly lead to two but the Harps managed to see out the closing seconds to the delight of their away supporters.

This Friday, Derrygonnelly host Ederney at Canon Maguire Park. Devenish, meanwhile, are away to Kinawley at Patrick McManus Park for their fifth round league clash.