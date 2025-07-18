Gemma the ‘Gold’-en girl in Kinawley triumph

LADIES CLUB PLAYERS LEAGUE GOLD FINAL

Kinawley 4-14 Derrygonnelly 3-4

DESPITE the promising boost of a first minute goal and first half wind advantage, Derrygonnelly were to rapidly find themselves swamped by a Kinawley scoring surge which swept the holders into an eight points interval lead in this Gold Final at Lisnaskea on Sunday.

Advertisement

Inevitably, the Brian Boru’s scoring was led by ace sharpshooter Gemma McCaffrey who hit their opening goal en route to a 1-8 tally.

Kinawley were much superior with their slickness and sharpness proving decisive in every sector. In what was a masterful team display their admirable work ethic was ideally exemplified by Danielle Maguire who must have covered every inch of Emmett Park.

With captain Aine McGovern a tower of strength at midfield, ably assisted by Roisin O’Reilly, winners revelled in plentiful ball supply while their defence, firmly anchored by central duo, Katie Donnelly and Kate Murphy, was adept at closing down attacks.

In a glorious morning sunshine setting, play began with Imogen Knight netting for Derrygonnelly in their very first attack.

But it didn’t take Kinawley long to get into their scoring stride, McCaffrey swinging over her own and her side’s first point two minutes later.

She quickly followed with a goal from a Keelan Murphy pass after a good Kieva Gilleece run out of defence, Aoife Murphy then hooking over direct from kickout.

Derrygonnelly did respond with a brace of Emma Cassidy points, either side of another McCaffrey score.

Advertisement

But a Kinawley double goal salvo inside the space of two minutes put clear daylight between the sides.

First, Catherine Garry was put clean through by Keelan Murphy to coolly slot home, then Murphy herself carved through the Harps defence to find the roof of the net.

Only 14 minutes gone and the writing already appeared on the wall for Derrygonnelly, trailing 3-3 to 1-1.

It didn’t get any better as the second quarter unfolded, McCaffrey really catching fire to rattle over a points trio, and Aoife Murphy adding a 24th minute score.

Good saves at either end by keepers Clodagh Reilly and Louise Dundas, divided by a McCaffrey pointed free, prevented the concession of goals before a late Harps surge provided a glimmer of interval hope.

A 29th minute Burns free conversion was followed by sub Emily Cassidy reacting alertly to intercept the attempted short kickout and coolly placing her finish low inside the upright to make it 3-8 to 2-3.

The second half was largely played in a very subdued atmosphere with Derrygonnelly never really looking like forcing themselves further into contention.

Despite the best efforts of players like Lynne Carroll, Darcey Whitely, Aoibhinn Jones and Rebecca Wallace, they didn’t register a single third quarter score.

Kinawley weren’t any way prolific either, just tagging on points by McCaffrey (2) and sub Caoimhe Hamilton, before Aine McGovern netted with a dipping shot in the 46th minute.

Just two minutes later, Derrygonnelly snatched a third goal via a sweetly struck Wallace snap shot but couldn’t register again until Knight pointed an added time

free.

By that stage Kinawley had added a Hamilton brace and a McGovern free for a double scores title retention.

Teams & Scorers

Kinawley: Clodagh Reilly; Naomi Owens, Kate Donnelly, Majella McTeggart; Kieva Gilleece, Kate Murphy, Ann Marie McDermott; Roisin O’Reilly (0-1f), Aine McGovern (1-0); Danielle Maguire, Keelan Murphy (1-0), Chloe McManus; Catherine Garry (1-0), Gemma McCaffrey (1-8), 2f), Aoife Murphy (0-2). Subs; Caoimhe Hamilton (0-3) for C. McManus 35m; Maura Melanaphy for C. Garry 35m; Corinne Breen for M. McTeggart 48m; Elisha McDermott for A. Murphy 48m; Lean Doonan for G. McCaffrey 54m.

Derrygonnelly: Louise Dundas; Ciara Leonard, Andrea Gordon, Darcey Whitley; Nessa Corrigan, Lynne Carroll, Claire McCauley; Aoibhinn Jones, Rebecca Wallace (1-0); Naomi Jones, Tara McAloon, Imogen Knight (1-1f); Emma Leonard, Emma Cassidy (0-3, 2f), Shauna Elliott. Subs; Emily Cassidy for S. Elliott 24m; Caitlin Magee for E. Leonard HT; Aoibh Love for T. McAloon 50m; Katie Potts for N. Corrigan 59m.

Referee; Barry Monaghan.