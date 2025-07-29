+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Funeral plans for Maguiresbridge shooting victims
Vanessa Whyte with her son James and daughter Sara.

Funeral plans for Maguiresbridge shooting victims

Posted: 8:07 am July 29, 2025

FUNERAL arrangements have been announced for the woman and her two children murdered in their Maguiresbridge home last week.

Vanessa Whtye, 45, and her children, 14-year-old James Rutledge and 13-year-old Sara Rutledge, were shot and killed in their Drummeer Road home on July 23.

A fourth person, Ian Rutledge, the children’s father, died yesterday from gunshot injuries sustained in last week’s horrific incident.

Police believe murder-suicide was the motive behind the tragedy and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Ms Whyte was originally from County Clare and will be buried with her children in her native county this weekend.

A service of removal will take place at St Mary’s Church in Maguiresbridge at 11am on Wednesday, July 30.

The funeral Mass will be held in Ms Whyte’s home town of Barefield, County Clare on Saturday, August 2.

“Following Mass, Vanessa, James and Sara will be laid to rest together in Templemaley Cemetery,” they said.

In a post on social media, the funeral directors asked people attending the service of removal and funeral Mass to please wear ‘bright and cheerful colours’ in their memory.

 

A village and a county in mourning Fresh police appeal in Maguiresbridge investigation Fourth person dies following Maguiresbridge shooting

