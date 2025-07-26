Fresh police appeal in Maguiresbridge investigation

Police in Fermanagh investigating the tragic shooting incident in which Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge lost their lives on Wednesday have issued an appeal for information on a Mercedes saloon car that may have been seen driving in the Newtownbutler area on Tuesday evening.

In a statement issued this afternoon, detectives made a specific appeal for information.

“Detectives from the Major Investigation Team, conducting the murder investigation following a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday 23rd July, are continuing with their enquiries and are appealing for information involving the movements of a vehicle,” it stated.

“Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are working tirelessly to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy. I would continue to appeal generally for anyone with information to come forward and more specifically I would ask anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday 22nd July, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 276 23/07/25. Anyone who was travelling in the area and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist, please get in touch.”

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”