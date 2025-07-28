Fourth person dies following Maguiresbridge shooting

A FOURTH person, 43-year-old Ian Rutledge, has died following the shooting tragedy in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Mr Rutledge had been in a serious condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident on July 23.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a fourth person has now died following a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge,” said a PSNI statement released a short time ago.

“Police have named the deceased as Ian Rutledge, who was 43 years old.

“Mr Rutledge was taken to hospital on Wednesday 23 July, where he remained in a serious condition. He passed away this evening, 28 July.

“Detectives have reiterated their appeal for anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

“Contact police on 101, quoting reference number 276 of 23/07/25.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Communities across Fermanagh and far beyond have been coming to terms with the deaths of Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge following the shooting at their home on the Dummeer Road outside Maguiresbridge last Wednesday morning.

Last night a prayer service took place in Vanessa’s home village of Barefield in Co Clare, while hundreds turned out for a local vigil for the family in Maguiresbridge on Friday evening.