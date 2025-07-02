Former ATP Pro aces County title and locals also shine

THE Fermanagh Open Tennis Championships came to a thrilling close last weekend at the Bawnacre courts in Irvinestown, showcasing top-tier tennis talent from across Ireland.

Former ATP professional Fred Gil, who once ranked as high as 62 in the world and was the first Portuguese player to reach an ATP semi-final, proved unstoppable in the Grade 1 Men’s Singles.

Gil blitzed past Sean Collins of Landsdowne with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Gil praised the tournament’s excellent facilities, smooth organisation, and the warm welcome extended by locals and visiting players alike — a recipe that keeps this event a highlight on the Irish tennis calendar.

The week saw a stellar cast, featuring some of Ulster’s finest and Ireland internationals, including Greg Boxer, Francis Venzon, Matthew McCann, Nikki Hawkes, Donna McSorley, Stephen Cuthbertson, and the Maguire siblings — John and Kathleen.

Local players were far from spectators. Irvinestown’s John Maguire teamed up with Stephen King to clinch the Grade 4 Men’s Doubles title, edging out Limavady’s Adam Thompson and Jordan Wallace in a nail-biting three-set thriller (6-3, 4-6, 10-5).

John then doubled his success by partnering with Omagh’s Heather McFarland to lift the Grade 4 Mixed Doubles crown, across the net from sister Andrea Irvine and Martin Fryer from City of Derry.

More local glory followed as Irvinestown’s Karen Johnston and Tracey Funston took the Grade 6 Ladies Doubles title, overcoming fellow clubmates Kathleen Maguire and Sharon Wilson in straight sets.

Enniskillen also had plenty to cheer, with Fiona Balfour capturing the Grade 6 Ladies Singles, while Michael Cadden and Nick Finlay teamed up for victory in the Grade 6 Men’s Doubles. Omagh’s Adam McQuaid added to the local haul, winning the Grade 6 Men’s Singles.

The tournament’s Finals Day was graced by Letty Lucas, President of Tennis Ireland, and her husband George; Greg O’Rawe, President of Tennis Ireland’s Ulster Branch; and Cllr Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Sponsored by Paddy Cosgrove, Web Summit, and Kathleen Maguire, and supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the club expressed gratitude to all involved, especially the Council and Bawnacre staff, for their vital roles in delivering the prestigious event.

Looking ahead, many local players will turn their attention to the Tyrone Senior Open at Omagh Lawn Tennis Club from 19th to 27th July, where further battles for glory await.