FLASHBACK FRIDAY: St Michael’s fans flock to Croke Park

GAA fans from across Fermanagh travelled to Croke Park in April 2019 for the Hogan Cup Final which saw St Michael’s College win the All-Ireland A College titles for the first time.
Do you recognise anyone who appeared in our ‘Flashback Friday’ gallery? Tag them in our Facebook post!
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 1:50 pm July 25, 2025