FLASHBACK FRIDAY: St Michael's fans flock to Croke Park
St Michael's College fans in Croke Park for the Hogan Cup Final in April 2019.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: St Michael’s fans flock to Croke Park

Posted: 1:50 pm July 25, 2025

GAA fans from across Fermanagh travelled to Croke Park in April 2019 for the Hogan Cup Final which saw St Michael’s College win the All-Ireland A College titles for the first time.

Do you recognise anyone who appeared in our ‘Flashback Friday’ gallery? Tag them in our Facebook post!

