Do you recognise anyone who appeared in this week’s ‘Flashback Friday’ album? Tag them in our post below!

Cousins Cathal McCann and Ronan McCann try out Tom Tierney's Ford Ferguson 8N for size JPM6343 Rhianna Thompson and Rushelle Kerr with their horse Cody JPM6349 'Molly' and 'Johnny' prepare to perform a song for the crowd JPM6402 Martina, Holly and Kyle Barkley with Clare Mulligan enjoying the afternoon JPM6403 Pat Monaghan with his immaculate 1962 Peel P50 only one of twenty known to remain JPM6408 Niall and Katie McCarron with friends having a fun time on the slide provided by Jay Bees Castles JPM6443

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition