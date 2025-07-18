Proud medal winners Joshua Scott, Henry Follis, Jesse Scott and Zach Follis at Fermanagh Lakeland Forum Juniors races bmcb108
FLASHBACK FRIDAY… Kids enjoy Enniskillen fun run!
Posted: 2:10 pm July 18, 2025
Do you recognise anyone who appears in this week’s ‘Flashback Friday’ gallery? Tag them in our Facebook post!
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 2:10 pm July 18, 2025