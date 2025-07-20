+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Flash flooding across Fermanagh
Flash flooding is impatcing parts of Fermanagh (archive image).

Flash flooding across Fermanagh

Posted: 9:54 pm July 20, 2025

Motorists have been advised to drive with extreme caution tonight, with parts of Fermanagh currently dealing with flash flooding. 

Drivers have reportedly got into difficulty in several parts of the county, with some key routes currently blocked, following heavy thundery downpours earlier this evening. 

The PSNI issued a statement a short time ago: “Road users are advised the Marble Arch Road, Florencecourt and Sligo Road, Enniskillen are both impassable due to floods this evening.

“Flooding is also affecting other parts of west Fermanagh – please take care when travelling, slow down, and exercise caution on affected roads.”

