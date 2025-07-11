Fivemiletown to Belgium: The story of a local hero

A FIVEMILETOWN war hero has been remembered for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

During the Second World War, countless young men from the North answered the call to defend our values and rescue a world on the brink of tyranny.

Researcher John Dekhane has been researching these often forgotten heroes, with the aim of keeping their stories alive.

Among the young heroes he has been remembering is Fusilier William James Gillespie, who went off to war but never came home.

Born on March 17, 1907 in Fivemiletown, William was the son of Thomas and Alice Gillespie and one of nine children. His father was a skilled tailor, known for his careful craftsmanship.

William grew up in a loving household, surrounded by siblings and the close-knit community of County Tyrone. Sadly, tragedy struck when his mother passed away on 24 November 1918. William was only 11 years old, and this devastating loss left a deep and lasting scar that never truly healed.

Years later, William met and found the love of his life, Margaret. After the tragic loss of his mother, this kind-hearted woman from Belfast managed to bring love and joy back into his world.

They married with hopes and dreams of building a family and spending a lifetime together. Yet, fate had other plans for them, as the shadows of war began to loom over Europe.

World at war

In the late 1930s, as war against Nazi Germany seemed inevitable, William chose to join the British Army. He became a proud member of the 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Fusiliers, and was ready to fight for the values of liberty, democracy, and justice—principles instilled in him from childhood.

In May 1940, William and his brothers-in-arms were part of the desperate rearguard actions during the Allied retreat through Belgium and northern France.

As German forces advanced swiftly through the region, the British Expeditionary Force and their allies were pushed back towards the coast.

The retreat to Dunkirk became a frantic race against time to hold the line and protect the troops trapped along the beaches. Approximately 338,000 men managed to evacuate, but William never reached Dunkirk.

On 19 May 1940, amid the chaos of the retreat, William was fatally struck by enemy fire in Belgium. He was only 33 years old.

Today, William is buried 558 miles from his hometown of Fivemiletown at Heverlee Military Cemetery, near Brussels in Belgium. This peaceful and quiet cemetery, set in a serene landscape of gentle greenery and carefully tended grounds, is the final resting place of nearly 1,000 Commonwealth soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the two World Wars.

William is also remembered in his beloved hometown of Fivemiletown, where his name is inscribed on the local war memorial—a lasting tribute to his bravery and service.

His brothers, David and Samuel, also served during the Second World War and were fortunate to survive.

The story of Fusilier William James Gillespie is one that goes beyond a single life; it echoes the stories and sacrifices of countless young men from Northern Ireland who gave everything they had for everything we have today.