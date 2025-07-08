New Fivemiletown 4G pitch hailed a game-changer

THE development of a new artificial playing surface at the Fivemiletown United’s Valley Stadium is being hailed as a game-changer for the club and the local community.

The new state-of-the-art floodlit playing facility was officially opened on Saturday ahead of a preseason friendly with Playr-fit Championship outfit Ballinamallard United.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll cut the ribbon to declare the new facility open. Also in attendance was chair of Mid Ulster Council, Cllr Frances Barton, Deborah Erskine MLA, club officials, sponsors, players and members of the local community.

The ambitious project was funded by a collaboration of the Irish FA / DCMS Grassroots Facilities Investment Fund in addition to partnership funding from Mid Ulster District Council. The club also match funded the project through various methods including fundraising schemes, donations and loans.

A club spokesman said that the new facility would open up all sort of possibilities.

“This development signals the beginning of an exciting new era for Fivemiletown United FC,” he said.

“With year round access to a top-tier facility, the club is now ideally positioned to grow participation across all age groups, including the expansion of its youth, girls’, and inclusive football programmes. It also enhances the club’s ability to attract and retain talented players and coaches, boosting overall performance and development.

“The new pitch will enable Fivemiletown United to host regional competitions, festivals, and community events that bring people together, while also supporting school partnerships and outreach initiatives that promote sport and well being.

“Most importantly, it strengthens the club’s long-term sustainability by providing a facility that serves not only football needs but also the broader community.

“The club believes this facility will help inspire the next generation of players, volunteers, and leaders – ensuring that Fivemiletown United continues to thrive on and off the pitch.”

Club chairman David McQuigg said the development was the culmination of years of planning and hard work behind the scenes.

“This is a proud day in the history of Fivemiletown United. The committee has worked incredibly hard to secure this investment and steer the project to completion.

“It represents years of determination, planning, and teamwork. The new 4G pitch will not only strengthen our club’s infrastructure but leave a legacy that will benefit players and the community for generations to come.”

The club has thanked all those who had played a part in bringing the project to fruition.

They include S3 Solutions, Sam Gamble and his team for their outstanding professionalism and support throughout the application and delivery phases, Neil Irvine Design Limited, Haffey Sports Grounds and GR White & Sons.

The club is especially grateful for the support of Mid Ulster District Council’s Chairperson, Cllr Frances Burton, MLA Deborah Erskine, and Cllr Eugene McConnell, who championed the project at every level and helped ensure its success.

The project was supported through the DCMS/Irish FA Facility Fund, a strategic funding partnership between the Department for Culture, Media & Sport and the Irish Football Association.