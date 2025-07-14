Fermanagh youth set to star in Rock of Ages show

FERMANAGH School of Music and Performing Arts is turning up the volume this week with a high-energy production of Rock of Ages: Teen Edition, a feel-good blast from the past packed with big hair, bigger dreams, and iconic rock anthems.

Featuring the music of ‘80s legends like Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, and Twisted Sister, the Tony-nominated musical promises an electrifying night of entertainment as talented local performers bring the spirit of the Sunset Strip to the stage.

Young Fermanagh performers have poured their hearts into this production, rehearsing intensively for six weeks – including daily four-hour sessions since the school year ended.

It’s the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra and Heavy Metal flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip’s last legendary venues, a place where legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and groupies line up for their chance at an autograph.

Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes).

But the rock ‘n‘ roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip – and themselves – before it’s too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more can hold the answer.

The show will be in the Ardhowen Theatre from Wednesday July 16 to Saturday July 19 and tickets are available from the Ardhowen Theatre website