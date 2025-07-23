Fermanagh woman fined for motoring offences

AN Enniskillen woman has been fined and handed penalty points after she was charged with a number of motoring offences.

Leanne Howe (26), from Carran Close in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court where she was charged with a number of offences relating back to January.

The court heard that on January 22, Howe, who was driving an Audi A3 on the Gardiners Road in Maguiresbridge, was involved with a collision with a car while she was travelling to work.

Advertisement

Howe admitted to the police, who arrived at the scene, that she was driving the Audi A3.

The Enniskillen woman was unable to provide insurance documents at the scene. The court also heard that Howe failed to submit the insurance documents to the police within seven days.

When faced with the charges, Howe entered a guilty plea. Her defence counsel, Garry Smyth, told the court that she had been driving for three years and now works in the retail industry.

Deputy District Judge, Austin Kennedy, ordered Howe to pay £400, and endorsed six penalty points on her licence.