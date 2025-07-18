Fermanagh trad stars cycle to Clare for charity

SOME of the county’s top traditional musicians recently jumped on their bikes and took part in a grueling 164 kilometre cycle to Clare to remember one of Ireland’s leading bodhrán players.

Band members with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, Oisin McManus and Martin Treacy and music tutor Maggie Maguire were past of the ‘Wheels and Jigs’ team who cycled to Clare.

This year, which marked 10 years of their 164 kilometre trek to Miltown Malbay, was held to raise money for Brain Tumour Ireland in memory of a much-loved colleague, friend and musician.

The Irish traditional music scene was left deeply saddened in October when the hugely popular and respected Eamon Nugent from Galway, passed away following a battle with illness, aged 31.

A spokesperson for ‘Wheels and Jigs’ said they wanted to honour their friend’s memory.

“Eamonn was a gifted musician, best known for his masterful bodhrán playing,” they said.

“With his incredible talent and infectious energy, he brought traditional Irish music to life, performing in countless pubs, venues, and festivals across Ireland and beyond.

“He was always the heart and soul of the party. For us, Eamonn was a familiar, welcoming face at the end of our cycle into Miltown Malbay – always there with a big smile.”

At the time of going to press, over £4,000 has been raised for Brain Tumour Ireland.

The local traditional musicians remain committed to helping and supporting important causes.

“Eamonn’s loss has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew him,” added the group.

“But his spirit lives on, in the music he loved, the joy he brought to every room, and the many lives he touched with his warmth, generosity and unwavering kindness.”