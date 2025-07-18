Fermanagh to run in memory of Oisin

HUNDREDS of people across Fermanagh will pull on the running shoes and take to the roads around Belcoo this summer for a major event to celebrate the life of the late Oisin McGrath.

The Run for Oisin is scheduled to take next month, with a large crowd expected to turn out and compete in the event, which is regularly held in memory of the late 13-year-old from Belcoo.

Mr McGrath, a talented sportsman and athlete and a friend to many, passed away tragically in February 2015 following an incident which occurred at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen.

His family set up the Oisin McGrath Foundation which has helped many people in the county.

The non-profit organisation has supported many young athletes and aspiring sportspeople, with some local groups in Fermanagh, including former BT employees in Enniskillen, raising funds.

In the weeks before its closure, the staff at the former BT office in Enniskillen carried out a range of fundraising initiatives and events, with proceeds raised going to the Oisin McGrath Foundation.

Many schools in the North also compete for the Oisin McGrath Cup, a GAA schools competition, organised by Ulster Schools’ GAA, to remember and honour the life of the young sportsman.