Fermanagh schools embrace STEM programmes

THE Fermanagh engineering and technology sectors look to be in safe hands for the future, with local children embracing ‘STEM’ subjects.

A local school recently took part in a major and leading science showcase in Belfast as the local education sector places a major emphasis on the promotion of the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly teamed up with schools from across the North on a very informative ESB Science Blast showcase which took place at the ICC in Belfast.

A spokesperson for the organising committee welcomed the promotion of the STEM event.

“ESB Science Blast, the RDS led initiative, is a free and inclusive educational programme which actively encourages primary school students to lead their own scientific investigations,” they said.

“The event featured 21 schools from across Antrim, Armagh, Down, Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone showcasing 29 STEM-related projects which explored a simple, thought-provoking scientific question, investigated by the students.”

St Michael’s College in Enniskillen partnered up with ‘Core Kids’ to run the competition at Mannok Innovation Academy, with the aim of giving young people a chance to develop their creative skills.

St Mary’s PS Mullymesker, St Mary’s PS Teemore, Enniskillen Integrated PS, Holy Trinity PS Enniskillen, St Patrick’s PS Mullanskea, St Tierney’s PS Roslea and Carntall PS Clogher all took part in the one-day event, where they set a number of tasks around the area of STEM subjects.

Human Resources Manager at Mannok, Caroline McCaffrey, said the Fermanagh organisation is committed to helping young people in the county embrace their creative skills and talents.

“STEM skills are increasingly vital. We’re proud of our partnership with St Michael’s. When the idea of a Primary Schools’ Robotics competition came up, we were delighted to support it,” she said.

