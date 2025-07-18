Fermanagh school dog nominated for top award

PLUTO, the beloved therapy dog of Saint Kevin’s College, is wagging his tail with pride after being nominated for a prestigious BBC Radio Foyle Make a Difference Award.

This furry friend has brought comfort, joy, and a calming presence to countless students and staff, earning him a special place in the hearts of the school community.

Now, Pluto’s exceptional contributions are being recognized on a broader stage, celebrating the paw-sitive impact he has made on mental well being within the school.

“Pluto, our beloved assistance therapy dog at St. Kevin’s College, trained by Assistance Dogs NI, is more than just a furry companion—he’s a source of comfort, joy, and unwavering support for our students. Whether offering solace to those with emotional, physical, or special needs, Pluto has become an irreplaceable part of our school community,” Pluto’s foster owner Kirsty Gallagher said.

“Since his puppy days, he has brightened our hallways, his presence bringing instant smiles and lifting spirits. As he trots through the school, a wave of happiness follows, melting away stress and easing emotional burdens. His ability to provide calm reassurance makes him not only a cherished friend but also a vital source of support for our students.”

Beyond his role as a therapy dog, Pluto is a valued team member, often sitting in on staff meetings, where his gentle nature fosters a more relaxed and collaborative atmosphere. His deep bond with Miss Gallagher, who trained alongside him with dedication and care, is a testament to the passion and commitment behind their work.

“I like to mention that it was the pupils themselves in the student council who asked for a therapy dog and we as a school were delighted to meet that need. So hats off to the pupils for the fabulous idea of a furry friend!”

Pluto works on a 1-1 basis or in group sessions with pupils who need emotional and pastoral support to help them access their education in school.

“This may be pupils with mental health issues, special needs pupils or pupils who are struggling with home life or exam stress etc,” Kirsty added.

“Pluto works to what each pupil needs, be it a cuddle on the sofa, a walk around school or some football to burn off stress. He is there for anyone that needs his support. Pluto is everyone’s best friend and is the most favoured member of staff here in St Kevin’s College.

“We are incredibly proud to have Pluto as part of our school family and for him to get the recognition he deserves through the BBC Make a difference award is amazing. We look forward to many more years of his wagging tail, warm heart, and boundless affection.”