Fermanagh road closed due to car collision

Fermanagh road closed due to car collision

Posted: 11:47 am July 18, 2025

THE Moorlough Road has been closed after a collision occurred in the area earlier today (Friday).

“Police are advising motorists that the Moorlough Road between Lisnaskea and Donagh turn off is temporarily closed due to a collision,” a statement from the Police read/

“The road is impassable and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.”

There are no further details at this time.

