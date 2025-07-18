Fermanagh road closed due to car collision

THE Moorlough Road has been closed after a collision occurred in the area earlier today (Friday).
“Police are advising motorists that the Moorlough Road between Lisnaskea and Donagh turn off is temporarily closed due to a collision,” a statement from the Police read/
“The road is impassable and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.”
There are no further details at this time.
Posted: 11:47 am July 18, 2025