Fermanagh restricted driver disqualified for speeding

A LOCAL driver was clocked at travelling at 81mph in Maguiresbridge just six months after he passed his driving test.

Luke Kavanagh (20), from Golan Road in Newtownbutler, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where he was charged with exceeding the 45mph speed limit.

District judge, Alana McSorley, disqualified Kavanagh for driving from two weeks.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition