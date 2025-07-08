+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh restricted driver disqualified for speeding

Fermanagh restricted driver disqualified for speeding

Posted: 11:53 am July 8, 2025

A LOCAL driver was clocked at travelling at 81mph in Maguiresbridge just six months after he passed his driving test.

Luke Kavanagh (20), from Golan Road in Newtownbutler, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where he was charged with exceeding the 45mph speed limit.

District judge, Alana McSorley, disqualified Kavanagh for driving from two weeks.

