Fermanagh remembers ‘beloved’ GAA members

TRIBUTES have been paid across the GAA and sporting circles in the county following the death of three individuals of the one family today.

A dark cloud has descended over Fermanagh after it was confirmed three people, a woman in her 40s and two children, have died following a shooting at a property on the Drummeer Road, on the outskirts of Maguiresbridge, this morning.

Tributes are pouring in following the news, with Fermanagh GAA leading the condolences.

”Fermanagh GAA offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those impacted by the tragic incident which happened in our community this morning,” an online post read.

A number of GAA clubs, including Lisbellaw St Patrick’s Hurling Club and Maguiresbridge St Mary’s, have also expressed their sympathies.

“St Patrick’s Hurling Club Lisbellaw offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of all those impacted by the tragic incident this morning in Maguiresbridge,” their post read.

“We are working with the GAA at county, provincial and national level, to implement the Association’s critical incident protocols.

“We will also work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it. Details of this will be shared in due course.

“All three were active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed.”