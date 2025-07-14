Fermanagh praised for welcoming ethnic minorities

People from ethnic minority backgrounds say they are living free from prejudice and discrimination in Fermanagh, as the county continues to welcome families bringing their own cultures and identities to the area.

This message of hope and integration comes in stark contrast to recent headlines from other parts of the North, where families have been forced to flee their homes due to racism, hate crimes, and extreme violence.

In Fermanagh, however, more than 400 Indian citizens have made the county their home, with many working at the South West Acute Hospital. For those who’ve relocated, the experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

Sree Biju, vice-president of the Fermanagh Indian Association, moved to the county two decades ago. Since then, she has helped countless Indian families settle locally without fear or prejudice.

“When I moved here 20 years ago, there were very few people from outside the UK,” Sree told the ‘Herald. “It’s completely different now. There are a lot of Indian people living here.”

Her father, who came before her, found support in the local community long before search engines or social media could offer help.

“He always went to local people for help because there was no Google. His friends and neighbours were so welcoming.

“For the past 20 years, it’s felt like home,” she said.

“I can only talk about my experience, but not even once have I faced racism or backlash in Fermanagh. We’ve never had those sorts of problems.”

Sree and her husband, Biju Devaraj, established the Fermanagh Indian Association to assist new arrivals with housing, employment, and navigating life in a new culture.

“It’s a big culture shock to move to Ireland. It’s completely different culturally and traditionally,” said Sree, a civil engineer. “We started with 50 members. Now we have over 400.”

Language barriers and difficulties in securing accommodation are common for many arrivals, she explained. “When international people move in, they need references to get their first home. Our seven executive members help them rent houses, find jobs and get their children into school.”

Most of the association’s members are healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, and carers. But the group also assists their family members, many of whom face obstacles in finding local employment.

Keeping culture alive

As well as supporting people’s practical needs, groups like the Fermanagh Indian Association and the Erne District Chinese Families’ and Friends’ Association organise events and celebrations to help maintain cultural traditions.

Sree, a mother of two, said it’s important her children – born and raised in Fermanagh – stay connected with their Indian heritage.

“My children have Fermanagh accents. They eat Fermanagh food. They’re like Fermanagh people. But we want them to be familiar with our roots,” she said.

“These events help them understand where we come from and what our culture is about.”

A growing number of families from China and Malaysia are also now living in Fermanagh.

Jessica Chaffey, a mother-of-three originally from Malaysia, moved to the county.

In 2018, she founded the Erne District Chinese Families’ and Friends’ Association to help others navigate similar journeys.

“When people have problems, they don’t always know where to turn and they might feel reluctant because they’re not the same,” she explained.

“This group helps them with whatever they need.”

Jessica says the local community has been extremely supportive of their events, including Chinese New Year celebrations and dragon boat activities.

“Fermanagh is really good,” she said.

“The county has supported our events and the schools have helped our youngsters a lot with their studies.”

While challenges remain, both Sree and Jessica believe the kindness and acceptance shown in Fermanagh is something worth celebrating… and building on.