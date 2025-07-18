Fermanagh pays tribute to former principal Vic Outram

FORMER principal Vic Outram, who passed away last week, has left behind a strong legacy of strength and leadership at the school he helped lay the foundations for.

The Fermanagh community was left saddened following the news of the death of the highly esteemed former principal of Enniskillen High School.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we learn of the passing of Vic Outram, the highly esteemed former Principal of Enniskillen High School, who led the school with unwavering compassion and strength of character,” a spokesperson from Devenish College said.

Advertisement

“During his tenure, Vic earned the respect of students, parents, and colleagues alike for his devoted leadership and heartfelt dedication to the school community. Known for his warm presence, calm guidance, and commitment to both academic excellence and personal growth, he touched countless lives.”

Vic’s leadership shone brightly, especially in the difficult days following the Enniskillen bombing, where his tact and compassion were a source of strength for the entire school community.

They added, “Vic’s legacy lives on in the empowered students and staff who flourished under his mentorship and in the spirit of unity he fostered within the school. He will be remembered not only for his achievements in education but also for the genuine kindness and integrity he brought to every aspect of his life.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his loving family, friends, and the extended community of Enniskillen High School, all of whom will be united in grief and gratitude for having known his strength of heart,” they added.

Many past pupils of Enniskillen High School shared fond memories of the former principal.

“Mr Outram always carried a great sense of presence back in the EHS days. A great principal he was, with all its duties it comes with,” one person shared online.

“I have wonderful memories of Mr Outram as my principal at Enniskillen High School. He was highly respected by us all,” said another.

Advertisement

Vic, was the son of Joy the late Frank Outram and brother of Arthur (Mary), passed in the presence of his family, Kate, Jake (Roz), Guy (Karen) And Jocelyn (Michael). He is also survived by his grandchildren Niamh, Rory, Isaac, Cori, Abbie, Awa and Nuku.