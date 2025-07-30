Fermanagh mourns ‘inspirational’ Aaron

THE local community has been left shocked and saddened following the sudden death of Aaron Leonard, a respected personal trainer, who left “a lasting impact” on his friends and colleagues.

Formerly of The Point in Letterbreen, Mr Leonard passed away on Wednesday (July 23).

Mr Leonard was a fitness trainer, working in gyms throughout the county, most recently at KC Fitness in Blacklion and at SMART Gym in Lisnaskea, who paid heartfelt tributes to ‘Lenny’.

“Aaron [Leonard] was more than a coach, he was an inspirational light in our gym, a source of strength, motivation, and kindness for so many,” a tribute from KC Fitness read.

“His passion, energy, and unwavering support uplifted everyone who walked through our doors. His loss leaves a space no one else can fill.”

A post from SMART Gym in Lisnaskea also remembered his “genuine care to those around him”.

“Aaron was part of the Smart Gym team for a time, and during that period, he made a lasting impact on both staff and members alike,” recalled the statement from the gym.

“More than just a coach, Aaron brought warmth, motivation, and genuine care to those around him. His energy, kindness, and passion for helping others left a mark that won’t be forgotten.”

Mr Leonard was the strength and conditioning coach for local boxer Rhys Owens, helping the Enniskillen man to multiple titles, including the National Elite and Ulster Elite Championship titles.

Tributes have also poured in from across the GAA and sporting circles in Fermanagh. His local club, Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GAA, in a heartfelt statement, called on the community to rally together.

“We are all in shock from the untimely death of Aaron Leonard. To lose a loved one like a dear friend and mentor is one of the most difficult life experiences you will have to face,” the post read.

“When the death is sudden and tragic, family and friends must cope with the sadness of their loss plus all their additional heightened feelings like confusion, questioning of self, anger and coming to terms with his death.”

Mourners across the Fermanagh community have remembered the much-loved resident.

“Heartbreaking news to hear about one of the most likeable, friendly and well mannered lads I ever encountered. I had the pleasure of coaching Aaron for a few seasons and to end every training session or match with ‘thank you’ shows the character Aaron was,” a mourner recalled.

Another remembered: “Devastated to hear of Aaron’s passing. He was such a lovely lad and always so kind and caring in the gym. Such a gentle, calm nature he had. We loved his classes.”

He is survived by his parents John and Mary, his brother Oisin, his aunts Ann Fitzpatrick (Peter), Catherine Maguire (Michael), Vera Leonard, Mary Clancy (Peter), Rose Clancy (John) and Patricia Timoney (Gregory) and his uncles Joe Harkin, James (Nuala), Tom (Irene) and Eamon (Deirdre).

He is predeceased by his grandparents Joseph and Nora Leonard and Theresa and Sonnie Harkin.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Mullaghdun on Saturday, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.