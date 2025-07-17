Fermanagh mourns death of politician Tommy Gallagher

TRIBUTES are pouring in across the Fermanagh community and wider afield following the death of the respected and popular SDLP politician Tommy Gallagher.

Mr Gallagher has been remembered for his commitment to bringing peace to the North, playing a central role as a negotiator for the SDLP in the build-up to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

A veteran politician, Mr Gallagher served his constituents as a councillor for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Advertisement

Claire Hanna, leader of the SDLP, remembered Mr Gallagher as a “towering figure” in politics in Fermanagh and in the North.

“Tommy Gallagher was a towering figure in Fermanagh and a constant force for good in his native Belleek,” recalled Ms Hanna.

“He leaves behind a lasting legacy not only in politics, but as a teacher, a GAA player and coach and someone who always worked for the betterment of his local community.

“His loss will be felt far across the political spectrum, such is the esteem he was held in by colleagues from all parties.

“He will also be warmly remembered for the difference he made to the lives of the young people he taught and those he coached and played alongside over many years.”

The MP said that Mr Gallagher was committed to building “a better future for our young people” on the island of Ireland.

“Tommy got involved in the SDLP and politics at a very difficult time and he was rightly proud of the role he played as part of the SDLP team leading up to the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.

Advertisement

“He did his part to deliver peace on this island and build a better future for our young people.

“On behalf of the SDLP I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Eileen, their children and the entire family circle. “

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, who served the same constituents as Mr Gallagher, also