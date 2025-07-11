Fermanagh mourns death of former principal

The Fermanagh community has been left saddened following the death of former principal Vic Outram.

Mr Outram was the highly esteemed former Principal of Enniskillen High School.

“During his tenure, Vic earned the respect of students, parents, and colleagues alike for his devoted leadership and heartfelt dedication to the school community. Known for his warm presence, calm guidance, and commitment to both academic excellence and personal growth, he touched countless lives. In particular, he led the school with immense tact and compassion immediately following the Enniskillen bomb, that shook the school community,” a spokesperson from Devenish College said.

“Vic’s legacy lives on in the empowered students and staff who flourished under his mentorship and in the spirit of unity he fostered within the school. He will be remembered not only for his achievements in education but also for the genuine kindness and integrity he brought to every aspect of his life.”

