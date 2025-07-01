Fermanagh man elected Lord Mayor of Dublin

THE new Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ray McAdam from Newtownbutler, is hoping he can help the city “live up to the best of what it can be” as he prepares to take a major step in his political career.

Mr McAdam, a former student at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen, moved to Dublin to study philosophy and political science at Trinity College. He was appointed as Lord Mayor on Monday.

The Newtownbutler man, who is a member of Fine Gael, became a city councillor in 2009 and he’s now committed to helping Dublin develop and grow, during his term in office as Lord Mayor.

“Dublin is a city I love deeply. But like many Dubliners, I know it can do better,” Mr McAdam said.

“That’s why the theme of my mayoralty is simple but powerful: Celebrating Dublin. To celebrate Dublin is not to ignore its problems. It’s the opposite.

“It’s about lifting our city up and asking it, and ourselves, to live up to the best of what it can be.”

Mr McAdam said he’s committed to launching a ‘Lord Mayor’s Commission on Dublin 2050’ to develop a long-term vision for the city, which includes promoting sport and physical activity.

He has also said he wants to tackle vacancy and dereliction and pushing for the reuse of empty buildings, improving Dublin’s accessibility and inclusion and giving young people a better voice.

“Cities across the world are being reshaped by post-pandemic life, changing how we shop, move, gather, and live. Dublin can’t drift – it must lead.

This Commission will bring people together from every part of city life to ask one central question: what should Dublin’s city centre feel and look like by 2050?”

Locally, a number of Fermanagh residents have congratulated Mr McAdam on his success, with former councillor, Richie McPhillips, saying it was a “proud honour” for the Newtownbutler man.

“Congratulations to Newtownbutler man Councillor Ray McAdam who was elected Lord Mayor of Dublin this evening. A proud honour for himself, his family and Fermanagh,” Mr McPhillips posted.

