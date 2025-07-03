Fermanagh man charged with driving offences

A LISNASKEA man has appeared in court in relation to a number of alleged motoring offences.

Alan Martin Harte (36) from Trasna Way is accused of stealing a vehicle and driving it while disqualified and without insurance. Offending is alleged to have occurred on June 6 close to his home.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Harte on continuing bail to return to court on July 8.

