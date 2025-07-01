+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man accused of multiple motoring offences
court

Fermanagh man accused of multiple motoring offences

Posted: 2:15 pm July 1, 2025

A NUMBER of motoring charges have been put to a 41-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Michal Simko from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol and without insurance.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Simko on continuing bail to return to court on July 7.

