Fermanagh man accused of multiple motoring offences

A NUMBER of motoring charges have been put to a 41-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Michal Simko from Derrin Road, Enniskillen is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol and without insurance.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Simko on continuing bail to return to court on July 7.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition