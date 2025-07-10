Fermanagh man accused of driving with excess alcohol

A DERRYLIN man has appeared in court accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol last month.

Andrew Paul Flanagan (56) from Corratistune Road is accused of committing the offence on June 16 at Summerhill Park, Derrylin.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Conor Heaney remanded Flanagan on continuing bail to return to court on July 21.

