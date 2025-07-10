+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man accused of driving with excess alcohol

Fermanagh man accused of driving with excess alcohol

Posted: 12:11 pm July 10, 2025

A DERRYLIN man has appeared in court accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol last month.

Andrew Paul Flanagan (56) from Corratistune Road is accused of committing the offence on June 16 at Summerhill Park, Derrylin.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Advertisement

District Judge Conor Heaney remanded Flanagan on continuing bail to return to court on July 21.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh therapist urges public to embrace Makaton Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:11 pm July 10, 2025
Top
Advertisement