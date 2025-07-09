Fermanagh Juniors enjoy a decent night in Dromore

SUPERCUP NI WARM-UP

Tummery Athletic U15s 0 Fermanagh Juniors 4

FERMANAGH Junior manager Gareth McGuckin was very happy with both the result and performance from his side, as they continued their SuperCupNI 2025 preparations with a comprehensive victory over Tummery Athletic u15s at the Brendan McCusker Park in Dromore.

Shea McManus got the first for Fermanagh, with his low attempt followed up by a Luca Hall effort from distance.

Just before the break, Kaden McGovern curled a free-kick into the net to make it three. Riley Boyle dropped an effort into the far corner of the Tummery goal following a corner to wrap up an impressive win for the county side.

“I am very happy with how the boys played,” stated McGuckin afterwards.

“We looked comfortable throughout the game, created a lot of chances and were defensively solid, in very challenging weather conditions. We haven’t scored many in recent games, so it was a great confidence boost to get a few goals and keep a clean sheet as well.”

McGovern had the ball in the net for Fermanagh early on, but he was flagged offside. But their dominant start was rewarded on 17 minutes. Hall won the ball in midfield and threaded a pass to McManus, who placed his effort into the far left corner.

Five minutes later, Hall got on the scoresheet himself, skipping past a defender in midfield before rifling his attempt into the top left corner. Then a minute before the interval, McGovern stepped up and directed his free-kick from the edge of the box into the net.

Rio Corrigan rattled the post in the second half following a low ball by Reuben Clarke, before Fermanagh added their fourth with 12 minutes remaining.

A corner routine saw the ball fall to Boyle in the wide right area, who guided his effort into the far corner of the goal.

McGuckin was delighted with the response of his players, following a couple of challenges at the recent county tournaments.

“I didn’t feel we applied ourselves to the best our ability at the Tyrone tournament. The boys agreed with this” explained McGuckin. “But the team deserve credit, as they corrected this on the pitch.

“Now we look to build on this in the next game at Finn Harps and in the final few sessions we have together before the tournament.”