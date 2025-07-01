Fermanagh health group welcomes A32 decision

LOCAL campaign group Save Our Acute Services has welcomed the news an upgrade to the A32 Cornamuck Road between Omagh and Enniskillen.

The group have described the decision as “a small step” towards increasing the connectiveness between Omagh and the SWAH, something which is a key part of their roadmap.

“We can identify this as a welcomed first step in improving the connectiveness between Omagh SWAH,” Jimmy Hamill told the ‘Herald.

“It is a key part of our roadmap that consultants that would be based in SWAH would go up to Omagh on a daily basis and that will then ensure that patients from both Omagh and in Fermanagh don’t have to travel as far as they have at the moment.”

Group secretary Helen Hamill pointed out that historically that SWAH and the Erne Hospital had consultants based who travelled to Omagh.

“We had a partnership going up and down the road inside 40 minutes, that’s a safe travel time, for the population of Fermanagh and Omagh, beyond that is not safe,” she added.

