Fermanagh filmmaker’s work to feature in Galway

A TALENTED Fermanagh mother is set to make waves at the Galway Film Fleadh with her debut film, which has been inspired by her family.

‘Wildkind’ is an animated film based around a poem local woman Ciara Tinney wrote for her daughters about connecting to nature and being kind.

Ciara self-published a book based on the poem and then contacted animation company Dog Ears.

“It has been a dream to work with them, they are an amazing animation studio and we had the most beautiful team, who worked on the animation film, everybody really pulled it out of the bag and went that extra mile with it and I think we have created something really beautiful,” Ciara told the ‘Herald.

“We are all so excited to share the film now with the wider world, we are delighted for it to be selected for the Galway Film Fleadh, the film now will go out on to the festival circuit, so we are entering film festivals all over the world.”

The film shares a very powerful message about ‘one land, one sea’ and connecting to nature.

“What I have always said about the Wildkind world is it is a call to come home to nature, it is a mothers call to come home to mother nature herself, it can be quite an over stimulating digital world that we live in, and to take a little break from that,” Ciara explained.

“I think watching the film should be a lovely little grounding, calm, sense of place and I just think that is much needed in today’s world.”

The film has been recorded in three languages English, Irish and Arabic so that the message can be shared around the world.

“My daughters and my mum along with myself have done the voice over in English and Irish so that was another little part of the story.

“It was written for my girls and its all about what we pass down so it was amazing to include my own mum who is an artist and who has passed her art down to me along with many other things, her kindness and teachings,” she said.

“Getting to explore Irish language as our mother tongue for me and my family is really magical and getting to record it in Arabic with families that we know from Sudan and Iraq, who have come here as refuge seeking families it was really beautiful.

“Dog Ears and myself would love to record this in as many languages as we can and we have talked about that lots so I don’t think the Wildkind film is finished forever we are just sharing it for now but we would love to do other languages too.”

Ciara was the producer on the film, writing the script and creating the storyboards, while and director John McDaid brought it to life through animation.

“Everybody has worked so hard and it wouldn’t have happened without the amazing support of Northern Ireland Screen and for their funding and their support they have been amazing.

“I think when you do a job like this it is such a lovely time to take stock and say that this has been a long journey but we have made this beautiful little film and its now time to share it, so it is just a wee moment to really enjoy and to get to do that with my own family on board the team is amazing.”